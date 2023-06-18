A long-time Border car dealership owner has taken the reins of the region's biggest seller of caravans as part of a new partnership.
McRae Motors owner Mick Blomeley is part of a team of three to head up Jayco Albury Wodonga.
Mr Blomeley will be a director of the Travelstop Way business, with Chris McInerney the new dealer principal, while fellow car dealer Brian Blood is the third partner.
The trio takes over from Michael Houlihan, who had the business since 2008 after renaming Prime Caravans to Jayco Albury Wodonga.
"Michael approached me and asked if I'd be interested and it all happened from there," Mr Blomeley said.
"This is new to me, as far as caravanning goes, but it's been a very strong, family owned business."
Mr McInerney, who spent the bulk of his career in transport through distribution of newspapers, jumped at the chance to come on board.
"It's an excellent place for a business with the strength of the economy, but it's also a fabulous place to live and bring up a family," he said.
"We've kept the team (25 staff) in place, which is really important because they've done a great job and really worked hard to establish Jayco Albury Wodonga as a one-stop shop for caravans.
"We want to be the place where people can not only get their caravan, but then we can look after them with parts and accessories and servicing through the life of their ownership journey.
"Being located where we are on the Hume Highway, we do probably have an unusually high amount of drop-ins on the way through.
"The parts team has worked hard to be a dealership where you can really find anything you need."
Sales manager Clark Thompson said the business had constantly grown, but has had a massive boom in the past three years.
"Our network goes north of Wagga, a far south as Euroa and probably cuts off around Cobram. It's quite a big chunk, there's 436,000 people in it," he said.
Mr Blomeley and Mr McInerney agreed the fact Jayco caravans are Australian-made and manufactured appealed to their interests as owners.
"Jayco is a genuinely iconic Australian brand. It's almost synonymous with caravans like Hoover used to be with vacuum cleaners," Mr McInerney said.
Mr Blomeley said the new owners aimed to carry on Mr Houlihan's legacy as a supporter of community groups.
"We're like-minded people and we plan to continue that or even strengthen it further," he said.
Jayco regional sales manager Craig Kerrison said the Albury dealership was in great hands.
"The experience and the skills that the three owners bring will continue to grow the business and that's a great thing from Jayco's perspective," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
