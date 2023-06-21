The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rise and Succeed 2023 announces line-up of speakers for inaugural event

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Allis, who grew her juice and smoothie empire, Boost, in 2000 from her kitchen bench to an international success story, will speak at Rise and Succeed.
Janine Allis, who grew her juice and smoothie empire, Boost, in 2000 from her kitchen bench to an international success story, will speak at Rise and Succeed.

BOOST Juice founder Janine Allis will be the headline speaker at a new business forum coming to the Border in spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.