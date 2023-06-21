BOOST Juice founder Janine Allis will be the headline speaker at a new business forum coming to the Border in spring.
Ms Allis grew her juice and smoothie empire, Boost, in 2000 from her kitchen bench to an international success story.
She has been named by The Australian Financial Review as one of the top 15 people who have changed the way business is done in the past 25 years, and Bastion Collective has listed her as one of Australia's top 20 most successful Australians.
Allis is among a host of speakers at Rise and Succeed at Albury Entertainment Centre on September 23.
They include thankyou. founder Daniel Flynn; the youngest person in history to run an ultramarathon on seven continents Jacqui Bell; Mentored Media co-founder Matt Purcell; Peta Stewart Conveyancing owner Peta Stewart; and Greenstreat co-founder Jackson McGrath.
Rise and Succeed organiser Ben Warhurst wanted to create a unique event for the Border.
"The guest speakers we have arranged for the full day event are experts in their fields, attendees will leave with actionable resources that they can implement in their own business starting the next day!" he said.
"We have already sold a surprising amount of tickets. When I went to Albury Entertainment Centre to book the venue, I thought filling 800 seats was ambitious, now I'm worried people will miss out!"
Tickets are on sale now at thatevent.co.
