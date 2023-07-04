A $17.5 million Coles supermarket planned for Thurgoona has been welcomed, though concerns have been raised over aspects of the development.
Blueprints for the grocery, to be built between Diamond and Thurgoona drives, east of Table Top Road, have been submitted to Albury Council for approval.
They show a 3535 square metre Coles store alongside a 200 square metre Liquorland outlet and two other shops.
The supermarket would be Thurgoona's second, with a Woolworths having opened at the suburb's plaza in 2010.
Thurgoona Community Action group secretary Sally Hendy welcomed the development with a few reservations.
"I think the idea of some further options for shopping will be appreciated by many and perhaps working opportunities," Mrs Hendy said.
However, she was disappointed by illustrations showing no solar panels in the car park or atop the roof and "excessive lighting".
"We've got squirrel gliders around here and in that area and lighting is something that impacts on their movement, so I'll be putting in to have that reduced because we don't need 10 signs saying 'here we've got Coles'," Mrs Hendy said.
Despite five documents, covering traffic, waste management, landscaping, layout and noise, being lodged with the council, a Coles representative declined to say the supermarket giant was committed to Thurgoona.
"Coles is constantly evaluating our store network to ensure we are delivering the best shopping experience," a spokesperson said.
"Along with sites all around the country, we are exploring Thurgoona as a potential location for a new Coles supermarket.
"We'll be sure to keep the Albury-Wodonga community informed of any future plans for a local supermarket."
Coles now has five supermarkets in the Twin Cities.
For the Thurgoona proposal to go before Albury Council for a ruling it will need to draw more than five objections or be subject of a request from two councillors.
