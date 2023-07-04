Corowa-Rutherglen president Graham Hosier insists the club's primary goal is to return to the Ovens and Murray as a sole identity.
The Roos board underlined in a social media post on Friday in the lead-up that the meeting was not at the request of either boards from the Roos or Wahgunyah.
Hosier attended the meeting alongside officials from neighbouring clubs Wahgunyah, CDHBU and Rutherglen.
Hosier stressed that the Roos board's focus was playing in the O&M next year and not a potential merger with the Lions.
"As a board we are still striving toward a club reset to the O&M in 2024," Hosier said.
"We are formalising our strategic plan that creates a new focus on relationships with businesses, community groups, our amazing sponsors and membership base.
"We are working closely with Federation Council and AFL Victoria to ensure we have facilities for 2024 and beyond.
"We want to have a sustainable and competitive club in our community and are making changes to ensure this happens.
"Our club remains open to the wider community sentiment around football and netball and encourages more investment into this as we see it as crucial for our entire community growth."
Rutherglen rejected merging with Wahgunyah last month.
