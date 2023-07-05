The Border Mail
Coroner has say on Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne after death of Oaklands toddler Callie Griffiths-I'anson

By Emily Woods
Updated July 5 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:20am
The Royal Children's Hospital's failure to return a worried mother's call hours after her toddler was operated on was "wholly inadequate", a coroner has found. Callie Griffiths-I'Anson died after her oesophagus was perforated during medical treatment.
Two-year-old Callie was white as a ghost and could not keep her eyes open.

