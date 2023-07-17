FALCONS handed Norths-Wombats only their second loss of the season in division one women's hockey on Sunday, prevailing 2-1.
Both teams at times had control of the game but it was Falcons who capitalised early, going up 1-0 at quarter-time with a diving goal by Alison Hogarth.
Avie Lily scored in the third to put Falcons up by two before Sherren Latta scored late.
Both goalkeepers - Falcon Steph Bruce and Karla McBroom - pulled off some big saves but Falcons managed to hold on for the win.
CR United defeated Wodonga 4-3 in the other game.
In division one men's, CR United and Wodonga played a 1-1 draw.
In the battle of last year's grand finalists, both teams had key players out injured but it remained a fast-paced and high-skilled game.
Wodonga hit the scoreboard first thanks to Josh Pritchard and the momentum was Wodonga's way for the first half.
United applied all the pressure in the third and were rewarded with a goal to Jake Saville.
Both teams had plenty of goal attempts in the last quarter but neither team found the net.
Meanwhile, Wombats posted a hard-fought 3-1 win over a tired Magpies line-up.
Wombats' quick forward line was too strong for Magpies who had to scramble in defence for much of the first half.
Wombats led 3-0 going into the final quarter but the Magpies dug deep, denying any further scores and managing to goal from a penalty stroke.
Wombats' best were Nicho Kilby, Jarrad MacVean and Josh Roy (two goals) while Magpie Logan Wilford had a great game in goals.
Norths defeated Falcons win 4-3 in a game that could have gone either way.
Fast-paced and hard fought all over the field, Norths' goals were shared between Alistari Peachey, Chris Powys, Brandon Purtell and Larry Simpson while Charley Wallace of Falcons slotted two and Dave Smith a single.
