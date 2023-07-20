Delays in supplier payments after a change in ownership of two Border Mexican franchise restaurants are being resolved by the company.
Issues came to light on Wednesday, July 19, involving Albury and Wodonga's Zambrero eateries after The Border Mail was informed a Border tradesman hadn't been paid for work he had done across the stores more than six months earlier.
Zambrero outlets in Albury, Wodonga and Holbrook are registered through ASIC under the name Mina Barsoum, and to a Melbourne address.
A Zambrero spokesperson confirmed the late payments were being looked into, but quashed speculation the restaurants were going into liquidation.
"Our Albury and Wodonga restaurants have recently changed ownership, and, as a result, there have been some delays to supplier payments related to the previous management," the spokesperson said.
"As a national franchise, we pride ourselves on working closely with franchisees and partners and can confirm that all outstanding matters are being resolved by our team.
"We appreciate our loyal suppliers' patience while this is rectified. Neither the Albury nor Wodonga restaurants are closing and will continue to serve customers feel good mex every day."
Border plumber Tom Wellington confirmed on Wednesday he had finally been paid in full by Zambrero after he did multiple jobs at stores in Albury and Holbrook, dating back as early as November 2022.
"I wasn't chasing the money, it was just the principle that I was upset about," he said.
Zambrero has more than 250 restaurants across Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.