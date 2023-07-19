The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Liquor and Gaming Authority visits Albury to probe booze, gambling issues

TH
By Ted Howes
July 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Too many pokies, booze outlets in Albury? Authority is here to find out
Too many pokies, booze outlets in Albury? Authority is here to find out

The excessive number of poker machines in Albury relative to its population has come under the spotlight during a visit by the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.