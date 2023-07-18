SIX years ago Jacqui Bell hit rock bottom.
Aged in her early 20s, she had some challenging health problems and felt she lacked life goals.
Her plan to save herself was to run 250 kilometres across the Simpson Desert for The Big Red Run.
She had eight months to train and research that journey, which ultimately changed the course of her life.
"I stumbled across ultra marathons on YouTube," she said.
"Google opened up a whole new world to me; I discovered Racing the Planet's 4 Deserts so I never ended up running the Simpson Desert at all!"
In 2018 Bell became the youngest female in the world to conquer Racing the Planets x4 Desert Grand Slam running 250 kilometres self supported across the scorching Namibian Desert, Gobi Desert, Atacama Desert and the blizzards of Antarctica.
Brisbane-based Bell became the youngest person in the world to run an ultra marathon on all seven continents.
"It really started out as an innocent undertaking at 22," Bell said.
"I'm 28 now and I've done 12 multi-stage ultra marathons and all the travel that comes with it."
Coming from a tennis background and working as a personal trainer since 16, Bell always kept fit.
At 19 she did her first 50 kilometre race, not even knowing it was an ultra marathon at the time.
"I drove home after it and went to a friend's 18th and I was sick for two weeks afterwards," she said.
"That was a big lesson about recovery for me!"
Bell, who will speak at 2023 Rise and Succeed in Albury in spring, never took her ability to turn things around for granted.
"There is no magic trick," she said.
"Even if you overcome adversity once you may find yourself back there.
"I know I need to set goals; we have so many distractions it's rare to think about our intentions at times."
Bell said people could benefit from noticing simple pleasures.
She said ultra marathons were not everyone's idea of fun.
"People could be a lot happier if they noticed simple joys; setting little goals in nature or bike-riding," she said.
"When you're running on the trails, everyone else is quiet.
"You don't even need to run; it can be a five-kilometre hike."
Among other speakers will be Janine Allis, Boost Juice founder and part-owner of Retail Zoo; Daniel Flynn, THANKYOU co-founder; Matt Purcell, Mentored Media (now kyu media) co-founder; Jackson McGrath, Greenstreat co-founder; and Peta Stewart, business mentor.
Rise and Succeed organiser Ben Warhurst wanted to create a unique event for the Border.
"The guest speakers we have arranged for the full day event are experts in their fields, attendees will leave with actionable resources that they can implement in their own business starting the next day!" he said.
"We have already sold a surprising amount of tickets. When I went to Albury Entertainment Centre to book the venue, I thought filling 800 seats was ambitious, now I'm worried people will miss out!"
Tickets are on sale now at thatevent.co.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.