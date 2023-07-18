The Border Mail
Ultra marathon runner Jacqui Bell will speak on resilience at 2023 Rise and Succeed in Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 19 2023 - 9:00am
Brisbane-based Jacqui Bell became the youngest person in the world to run an ultra marathon on all seven continents.
SIX years ago Jacqui Bell hit rock bottom.

