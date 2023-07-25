The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray-Darling Basin plan cannot be delivered on time

By Luke Costin
Updated July 25 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A comprehensive plan to return Australia's largest river basin to a healthy and sustainable level won't be achieved by 2024, an official assessment shows.
A comprehensive plan to return Australia's largest river basin to a healthy and sustainable level won't be achieved by 2024, an official assessment shows.

A 12-year plan to restore Australia's largest and most complex river system to a sustainable level cannot be delivered on time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.