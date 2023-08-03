The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Book by Charles Stitz and Gary Kent on Albury doctor Arthur Andrews

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biographers Charles Stitz and Gary Kent with their book alongside Arthur Andrews' works on Albury's history and Australia's coins. They are standing in front of the building which once housed Dr Andrews' coins when it was the town's museum. Picture by Mark Jesser
Biographers Charles Stitz and Gary Kent with their book alongside Arthur Andrews' works on Albury's history and Australia's coins. They are standing in front of the building which once housed Dr Andrews' coins when it was the town's museum. Picture by Mark Jesser

AUTHOR Gary Kent says when he and Charles Stitz decided to pen a book on Albury medic Arthur Andrews they expected it to be much slimmer than the resultant 572 pages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.