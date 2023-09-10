Wangaratta will meet Albury in the preliminary final after the former ended Wodonga's season on Sunday. Andrew Moir selects the game's best five players.
MAT GROSSMAN (WANGARATTA)
Has struggled with a leg injury this season, but after playing most of the year in defence showed his class to play forward and kick a match-high four goals in a low-scoring final.
When Wodonga cut the margin to a goal and had the momentum in the third quarter, Grossman let fly with a 50m goal.
And then with 11 seconds left in the term, he took a diving mark like a slips fielder and found an unmarked Fraser Ellis for a 25-point break.
DANIEL SHARROCK (WANGARATTA)
Is the Cameron Smith (not the golfer) of the O and M.
The former Melbourne Storm skipper didn't have a highlights reel to match the flashier players, but he was near perfect in setting up or closing down opportunities.
You watch Sharrock play and couldn't reel off a stack of highlights, but it's the slick short handball to a team-mate in space or a tackle like the one on rising Wodonga youngster Jett Cassidy midway through the final term which prove crucial.
MATT WILSON (WODONGA)
On the same ground in last year's preliminary final, Wangaratta Rovers' Jake McQueen produced one of the great performances in a losing team.
Well, just add Wilson to the list.
Wodonga had kicked 3.10 by early in the third quarter when Wilson landed two 45m goals.
There's no substitute for class and he was willing the 'Dogs to overcome the favourites in that second half.
LIAM MCVEIGH (WANGARATTA)
Kicked the Pies' first goal when he ran on to a bouncing ball and then took a strong pack mark three minutes later to signal his intent.
Laid a strong tackle on Mitch Dinneen at the 18-minute mark of the second term and then kicked the ball long, where Fraser Holland-Dean was taken high for a goal.
IN THE NEWS:
JACK O'SULLIVAN (WODONGA)
Is not an enforcer, but has an intimidating presence with his powerful physique.
Took a superb mark near the timekeeper's box in the first quarter and soccered the ball off the ground for the second of Wilson's third term goals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.