Two people have been killed in a two-car collision in Corowa on Tuesday evening, September 12.
NSW Police said emergency services were called to Redlands Road about 7.40pm.
Murray River Police District officers found a Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore had reportedly collided before the Ford crashed into a tree.
"The female passenger of the Ford was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene," police said in a statement on Wednesday, September 13.
"The Ford driver, an 18-year-old man, was freed from the vehicle and taken to Albury base hospital; however, he died en route.
"The Holden driver, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured and taken to Corowa hospital for mandatory testing."
A crime scene has been established and officers from the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
