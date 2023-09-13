It's hardly a perfect preparation for a cut-throat final.
But last Wednesday ahead of Chiltern's preliminary final clash against Yackandandah, Swans recruit John Pratt was boarding a plane.
But it wasn't a domestic flight.
Instead, it was a flight from Africa to be home in time to help the Swans in their bid to make the grand final for the second year in a row.
"I left Africa on Wednesday and landed back in Australia on Friday," Pratt said.
"Roughly it was a 26 hour flight, I had a bit of a nap on Friday afternoon because I didn't get much sleep on the plane.
"Then I had a good sleep Friday night and went to Sandy Creek on Saturday for the preliminary final.
"Surprisingly I felt pretty good and didn't seem to have jet lag or anything like that."
It was a huge gamble by the Swans with Pratt having last played in round 17 against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
But a whirlwind 72 hours for Pratt paid the ultimate dividend with the Swans booking their spot in the grand final courtesy of a 26-point victory over the Roos.
Pratt has only played eight matches all season as he juggles his work as a construction manager in the mining sector which is based overseas.
"I do swings of six-weeks on and three-weeks off," Pratt said.
"I wasn't working overseas when I first arrived at Chiltern this season but my circumstances changed.
"After coaching CDHBU for the previous two years I was looking for another club and knew the Hibbo boys fairly well in Brad and Bodie (Hibberson).
"I flicked Bodie a text over the off-season and said I might come down for a training run.
"One thing led to another and now I find myself in a grand final."
Most clubs would be reluctant to play a 37-year-old who has been working overseas for extended periods back into the senior side.
Let alone rush him back for a preliminary final.
But coach Brad Hibberson's faith in Pratt was rewarded after he produced a solid display in the preliminary final with his poise and decision making across half-back warranting his selection.
"When I first told Brad I would be working overseas, he just said 'I'm happy to work with you,'" Pratt said.
"The club and playing group have also been fantastic and welcomed me back into the senior side despite missing so much footy."
Pratt has been a fitness fanatic for most of his career and has still been working hard on his fitness while working in Africa.
"I will be the first to admit I'm no spring chicken," he said.
"I've been doing a fair bit of running over in Africa and it's helped me because it's been hot and humid over there.
"I've got a running partner over there and we often go for an eight kilometre run.
"The last few weeks I've been doing shorter runs and more high intensity running.
"There is also a good gym over there which I like to visit a few times a week as well.
"But I think not playing every week has helped me and the body is not sore like it would be normally.
"I felt fairly fresh on Saturday."
Pratt revealed his footy career was at the crossroads after copping a knock in round four against Mitta United where he suffered a fractured rib.
But after playing in three losing grand finals, the lure of an elusive flag with Chiltern was the only motivation he needed to push through the pain barrier.
"When you get to my age and get injured and you have a toddler climbing on you and you nearly jump through the ceiling in pain, you do question your motives to keep playing," he said.
"But after not previously winning a flag, I wanted to keep going and touch wood since then, the body has been feeling pretty good."
The Swans are the only side to beat flag favourites Kiewa-Sandy Creek this season after notching a nine point win on the eve of the finals in round 17.
The Hawks have had the benefit of a week's rest while the Swans will be playing their fourth consecutive week and trying to win the flag from the elimination final.
So will Pratt consider retirement if the Swans can defy their underdog status in the grand final?
"I think I've played 340 senior matches now, so everything probably points in that direction," Pratt said.
"It would be a fairytale finish.
"But that decision will be made in the weeks after the grand final and not before."
While Chiltern boasts plenty of young guns in Kyle and Jake Cooper, Fin Lappin, Ashton Brookes and Nick Stephens, their veterans in Pratt alongside Scott Meyer and Mark Doolan continue to play at a high standard.
"To be honest, us older blokes are lucky to have so much talent around us," Pratt said.
"While we have got the experience, it makes our job a lot easier when the club has got so much local talent emerging through the ranks.
"Kyle Cooper has won two best and fairests now and is only 22 which speaks volume of his talent.
"On paper it looks like being a cracking grand final and obviously everybody involved with Chiltern can't wait for Saturday and it should be a massive crowd."
