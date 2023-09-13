A North East MP has condemned the government for forgetting regional Australians in its signature housing policy.
Indi MP Helen Haines criticised the Labor government and the Coalition, after the major parties voted down her amendments to the government's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund.
The amendments, moved by senator David Pocock on Dr Haines' behalf on Wednesday, September 13, would have ensured that 30 per cent of the fund be spent in regional, rural and remote Australia.
They would have also required reviews of the fund's spending to make sure the new laws meet the housing needs of those in regional and remote communities.
"The housing crisis is the biggest issue facing regional Australia, yet it is a complete blind spot for this government," Dr Haines said.
"Almost one in three Australians live outside the big cities, yet I constantly have to remind this government about how the housing crisis is impacting people in regional, rural and remote communities."
The fund will leverage $10 billion and use the interest to fund 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years.
The government has also confirmed an additional $1 billion will be invested in the National Housing Infrastructure Facility to support new homes.
But as it now stands, none of it is guaranteed to be spent in the regions.
"What I put forward were commonsense amendments to ensure the housing needs of regional, rural and remote Australians are explicitly considered in this legislation," Dr Haines said.
"Without these amendments there is no guarantee that the billions of dollars announced for housing will flow to regional Australia, and the communities where it is needed most."
Dr Haines said she had been working closely with Housing Minister Julie Collins and met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to speak about the need for the government's signature housing policy to expressly include regional, rural and remote Australia.
"I went to the government in good faith, I worked constructively with them, but it's clear they have no idea that addressing the housing crisis in regional Australia is different to addressing housing issues in the major cities," Dr Haines said.
The Border Mail has contacted Ms Collins' office for comment.
