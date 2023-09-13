The Border Mail
Home/Video/Breaking

Housing Australia Future Fund neglects the regions: MP Helen Haines

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North East MP has condemned the government for forgetting regional Australians in its signature housing policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.