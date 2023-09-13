Three women and a man are sought by Albury police, with their photos released on Wednesday, September 13.
Ashlee Knott, 29, is wanted on outstanding warrants and is known to frequent the greater Albury areas.
Thirty-year-old Ryan Romero, also seen around Albury and district, is being sought over a warrant as well.
Police officers are keen to locate Madyson Rixon, 22, over an outstanding warrant.
She is familiar with the greater Albury and Wodonga areas.
Tanisha Morritt, 27, is wanted on an outstanding warrant and is known around the greater Albury areas.
Anyone with information about any of these people is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information can be provided anonymously.
