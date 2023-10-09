The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East region netball teams finish in top five at State Titles

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 9 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The North East region's representative netballers have been praised by coaches for their efforts at the State Titles in Melbourne, with both teams finishing the weekend in the top five of their respective competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.