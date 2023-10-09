The North East region's representative netballers have been praised by coaches for their efforts at the State Titles in Melbourne, with both teams finishing the weekend in the top five of their respective competitions.
The 17-unders finished fifth, while 15-under were equal fourth after playing 18 games across the two-day carnival.
Despite the fifth place finish, the 17s defeated top two sides Two Bays and Jika during the rounds.
"The most positive thing we took out of the weekend and something we can be very proud of is that we were the top regional team at the state titles out of all of Victoria," 17-under assistant coach Noel Halton said.
"We have some amazing netballers here.
"Competing against the city kids, one, they get to sleep in their own beds at night, and two, they have a lot of people they can draw from that go to their trials.
"For what we've done in our small area has been amazing."
The 15s also put up a strong fight in close contests, which saw them finish with three drawn matches on Saturday.
Goulburn crept into third place to be the highest placed regional team, however, the North East defeated them during the rounds.
"We started off really strong on Saturday, sitting equal top of the ladder for quite a while," 15-under coach Bianca Mann said.
"We really took it up to the metro teams and beat a few of them, which I think was the first time we'd ever done that.
"To hit equal fourth is a fantastic achievement.
"The girls should be really proud."
