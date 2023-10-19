If there's one piece of advice the Gould brothers have heard time and time again from their dad, Shannon, it's to "swim fast."
Will, 18, Josh, 16 and Toby, 14 are uniting in the Sharks' A-grade men's side this season, with their dad and coach also joining them.
But Shannon admits it's not always him who is dishing out the advice.
"It can be a bit of a role reversal," he laughed.
"When I'm coaching I can tell them to swim, but when I'm in the pool, they're telling me to swim faster."
The recent opening round of the Ovens and Murray water polo competition marked the first time all four had played in the same team together.
"It's something that I've always wanted to do since the boys started water polo, so to finally get an A-grade game together was very good," Shannon said.
"I'm the youngest, so it's great to play with all my brothers and the old fella," Toby added.
"I've learnt so much from my older brothers and dad, it's been really great."
Last season, Shannon, Will and Josh helped the Sharks to the A-grade men's premiership, in what was a moment they will never forget.
Toby now hopes to have the chance to replicate the feat with them, after stepping up into the side this season.
"Dad won't retire until it happens," Will said.
"Coming in last year, we were the underdogs and a very young team, but it was really good to pull through and get the win," Josh said.
"We had a three year plan for the Sharks, and were only in our second year, so to sneak a win in last season was a year ahead of schedule. It was surprising, but amazing," Shannon added.
All three brothers were a part of the Ovens and Murray's under-12s national championship winning side, attending state and national titles from a young age.
Both Josh and Toby have recently been selected in WPA National Age Group Programs following their performance at the Water Polo Australia National State Championships.
"We've travelled all around Australia playing water polo as a family, that's our family holiday," Shannon said.
The Gould name is synonymous with water polo and swimming in the region.
"Pretty much if you're a Gould, you play water polo," Shannon said.
There's one Gould they all agree is their biggest supporter, the brothers mum and Shannon's wife, Emma.
"She's done so much behind the scenes, so I want to thank her," Toby said.
"She's always the team manager and keeps everyone under control," Shannon agreed.
