Readers have every right to feel shocked - and disappointed - by the revelation that structural damage at the Border's major hospital was kept secret by Albury Wodonga Health.
In response to the 2022 discovery that the medical ward 2 building had suffered structural and cosmetic damage from 2016, with a large gap between an exterior brick wall and the inside western wall, former Albury Wodonga Health director of infrastructure Phillip Todhunter wrote there was "a risk that information relating to this delay in rectification could become public knowledge and raise concern within media/community groups".
In his briefing note to then acting chief executive Janet Chapman, Mr Todhunter said "a media release is not recommended".
He was responding to a recommendation from consulting firm Belvoir Engineering that while work to rectify the damage could be delayed by 12 months, it could not wait beyond 2023, with 20 beds expected to be unavailable while it took place.
The 2022 risk assessment said the damage could result "in the collapse of ceiling/roof and cause injury/death to patients, staff or render the area unusable for patient care" but in response to questions from The Border Mail on Thursday, Albury Wodonga Health downplayed any risks.
"From the latest assessment in June 2023, they have confirmed the building is safe to be used," AWH chief of infrastructure Shaun Strachan said.
No response was provided to a question about why a media release has not been issued on the matter but Mr Todhunter was right to suggest that keeping this information under wraps could "raise concern within media/community groups".
Many readers will be asking themselves, how can the 2023 assessment provide a different recommendation to the 2022 report without any significant work taking place to remedy the problem?
Was work avoided because, in the words of Mr Todhunter, it was "not possible without having a major adverse impact on clinical care due to a critical shortage of available beds"?
These are more questions in a week where our community already had too many queries over the future of the Border's major hospital.
