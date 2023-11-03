Past and present members of a North East fire brigade will gather to celebrate its 75th anniversary this month.
Mount Beauty CFA will recognise the milestone on Saturday, November 11, with a presentation to honour long serving volunteers and a display of memorabilia to be held at the station on Lakeside Drive.
Member George Eldridge said the day would mark the history of the brigade from its inception, where it had a period of no governing body, to its registration to become CFA accredited.
"Whilst 75 years is not old compared to many other brigades, we are proud that numerous volunteers have maintained a strong and viable Mount Beauty brigade for the protection of the community and more," he said.
Mr Eldridge said the brigade had constantly evolved when it came to road rescues, and later rope rescues.
Its capability to perform high angle rope rescues was also integral in its inclusion to the North East Technical Rescue Group.
"The day promises to be one of reminiscence plus celebration of members' service through the presentation of many and various awards," he said.
"The event will be essentially for invited past and present members and their families plus CFA hierarchy and representatives from other emergency services.
"Memorabilia will be on display to assist the reminiscence with a new wall chart of significant events in our development, as well as the reel used in competition in the very early days.
"Mount Beauty were a force, and the brigade still holds the record for the two-man marshall set in 1952."
The brigade's ladies auxiliary will recognise 70 years of service on the same day for their tireless efforts to raise funds for vital equipment and preparation of meals for various occasions.
Light lunch will be served before the formal proceedings, with an informal barbecue to round out the event.
On Sunday, November 12, the station will be open to the community from 9am until 12pm to allow all to view the memorabilia and static displays.
