The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

No more pallets being made as Corryong sawmill closes

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DECADES of production has officially ended at Corryong's timber mill with the last of thousands of pallets manufactured on Monday, November 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.