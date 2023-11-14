The Border Mail
Refugee now nurse from Wodonga wins Australian of the Year prize

November 14 2023 - 8:50pm
Bhakta Bahadur Bhattarai is the Young Australian of the Year for Victoria after being recognised for his community service.
A REFUGEE turned Wodonga nurse has been named Victoria's Young Australian of the Year at an awards ceremony in Melbourne.

