A "hard working player, great rebounder and defender, and a good teammate" is how Bandits' coach Matt Kowalcxyk has described the Bandits' latest recruit, Callan McDonald.
The 24-year-old power forward has joined the border outfit for the 2024 NBL1 East season after recently arriving from Melbourne.
McDonald is entering his fourth term in the NBL1 competition after switching from Melbourne Tigers, having played his junior years with Hawthorn Magic.
"He'll be one of our big men for the season and we're super excited to have him here," Kowalcxyk said.
"He's someone who fills a really important role on any successful team.
"Cal's been here for a couple of weeks now getting to know the community and getting involved with the people around.
"He'll be a great asset for the team and the town at the same time."
While he's previously stepped into the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre to take on the Bandits back when they contested the NBL1 South competition, McDonald admits he wasn't too familiar with the border region.
"I've been surprised by how beautiful it is, I love it here already," he said.
"Honestly, the biggest selling point was new coach Matt.
"I had a good conversation with him and loved his philosophy.
"That in combination with where I'm at in my basketball career, having just turned 24, I wanted to push on into a more professional environment and I think the Bandits offer that here in this beautiful community.
"It's a great place to come and play basketball.
"I've met a couple of the boys up here already, there's some great people, so I'm really excited."
McDonald's arrival follows the club's recent announcement that Jacob Cincurak and Lachlan Cummings have re-signed with the side.
The competition is set to get under way next March.
"The season can't come soon enough," McDonald said.
