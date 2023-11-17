An expanded library at Chiltern with more books and staff has drawn nearly 40 new members within a month of operating.
It's "been a long time coming" but the refurbished community centre, with more reading material as a drawcard, was officially opened on Friday, November 17.
About 60 Chiltern locals gathered on Main Street to see the ribbon cut.
The revamped building has more than double the library floor space than the old location, and also contains a community meeting room, exhibition space, maternal health rooms and staff working space.
Library operating hours have grown from 2.5 days per week to 4.5 days per week.
In the first month of operating the new library, 39 new members signed up, more than had joined the library in the past 12 months.
Billed as a "one-stop" shop for council services, the $4.13 million facility was funded with $2.5 million from the state, $1.1 million from the federal government through its local roads and community infrastructure program and $530,000 from the council.
Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes said the new Chiltern Community Hub had a sharp focus on helping kids.
"It has taken a while but ... it is well and truly worth it," Ms Symes said. "The upgrade will make it easier for educators to come to guide children through their early learning.
"It's integrating the library, kindergarten with maternal and child health services, and inclusive community spaces really creating a one-stop shop for children.
"It just makes sense for a town like Chiltern to have a facility with all services together and celebrate everything that is good about this town."
Indigo mayor Sophie Price said as well as providing better services for children, the centre also focused on helping people communicate with the council.
"We now have an expanded library offering and a permanent customer experience presence in Chiltern, our community has never had greater access to council," Cr Price said.
"Not only does the hub offer integrated council services with expanded opportunities to meet with our staff, it provides a great community connection point for gathering with friends and family."
The centre has indoor and outdoor areas that can be used for art exhibitions, public events and gatherings.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.