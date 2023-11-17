UPDATE: A truck driver has been airlifted to hospital after a crash near Howlong.
In a statement on Friday evening, NSW police said the man had been flown to Canberra hospital after the two-truck collision on the Howlong-Balldale road about 2.40pm.
The other male driver was treated for minor injuries and taken to Albury hospital where he underwent mandatory testing.
Murray River Police District officers have set up a crime scene, which will also be investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit.
NSW Police urged anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a head-on crash involving two trucks near Howlong.
Reports of a major crash crash came through at 2.40pm on the Howlong-Balldale Road as two trucks carrying grain collided.
NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW, RFS, NSW Ambulance and VRA were responding.
The road is closed in both directions.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander received reports one occupant was trapped and removed from the vehicle, with a rescue helicopter dispatched.
"Fire and Rescue NSW are working to assist the other agencies and manage a spill of diesel as a result of the crash," he said.
