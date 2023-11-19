The Border Mail
Jess Kellahan slams Albury's proposed Volt Lane EV charger site

By Ted Howes
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:50am
Looking up to the Volt Lane parking lot from the car park below. Picture by Mark Jesser
An Albury councillor has ridiculed a plan to install electric vehicle chargers at what is a "known vandalism hotspot awash with urine".

