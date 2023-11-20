A man accused with his sister of trying to kidnap her young son from a school outing in Albury has had one of his charges dropped.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Campbell Hasler has told Albury court registrar Wendy Howard that a stalking or intimidation allegation had been withdrawn.
All other charges involving the man, 51, and his sister, 43, remain.
Their cases have been briefly mentioned in Albury Local Court, from where a further adjournment was made to January 23, 2024, for a case conference mention.
The court heard that a case conference between the prosecution and the siblings' Sydney-based defence would take place on November 29.
Neither was required to attend the mention, provided they were legally represented.
The court heard previously how the matters' progression had been delayed by the legal complexities involved in the kidnapping claims, as well as there being a large amount of material still outstanding for the Crown brief.
Charges for both accused have now been certified, in readiness for the next stage in the prosecution process.
Each are charged with a strictly indictable count of taking and detaining a child with the intention of being taken away from parental control and a domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The mother is also charged with stalking or intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Both accused, who cannot be named, were ordered under their bail conditions to live in the Sydney suburb of Greenacre, report each Monday to Bankstown police and not go within 50 kilometres of Albury or Howlong, except for court.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.