Rutherglen has signed siblings Jarryd and Braeden Hatton as the recruiting blitz at the Cattery gathers further momentum.
In a further bonus the Cats have also lured Michael Cooper back to the club after moving to Queensland this year.
Jamie Seymor has also returned to Barkly Park as co-coach.
The Cats have also bolstered their list with the return of James and Matt Tanner alongside Tyler Ferraro who played at the club last year.
Mitch Cofield is also returning from injury and is expected to be another handy addition alongside Matt Holten from Corowa-Rutherglen thirds .
Seymour was delighted to see both Jarryd and Braeden also return to the club after Jarryd spent the past two seasons with Corowa-Rutherglen and Yarrawonga.
Jarryd played five senior and 10 reserves matches for the Pigeons after spending time overseas mid-season.
Braeden played a handful of reserves matches this year but has committed to adding further depth to the senior ranks next year.
"It's terrific to see Jarryd return to the club and he now boasts a bit of O&M experience after spending time at both Corowa-Rutherglen and Yarrawonga," Seymour said.
"Obviously Yarrawonga is one of the strongest outfits in country football and Jarryd was probably a bit unlucky not to play more in the seniors because he went overseas mid-season.
"That probably set him back a bit and if he didn't go overseas he would have had a huge chance to play seniors at the pointy end of the season.
"Braeden will add to our depth and another mature body.
"All up we have signed a dozen new players which is fantastic news for the club and that doesn't include the thirds players who played in the grand final this year.
"So we will have a lot more depth next year."
The Cats have also got plenty of junior talent emerging through the ranks after their thirds made the grand final this season before losing to the undefeated Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the decider.
From the grand final side, seven top age teenagers are ready to transition into senior football next year with some already having made their senior debut this season.
Luke Nicholson and Angus Williams recently signed with Corowa-Rutherglen and are expected to play in the under-18 thirds competition.
Seymour said the remaining kids are expected to be given plenty of senior opportunities.
"We feel with Dylan, Jarryd and myself all playing that there will be plenty of on field leadership and experience to help guide the kids," Seymour said.
"A couple of the boys in Luke and Angus have decided to cross to Corowa-Rutherglen."
The Cats finished second bottom this season with a 1-17 record with their sole win coming against Wahgunyah who endured a second winless season.
Seymour said while the Cats expected to improve next year they realised they were coming from a long way back in the chasing pack.
"We are realistic about where we are coming from and don't expect just because we have landed a stack of recruits that we will automatically be back playing in September," he said.
"We realise we are starting from the bottom and are about building a bit of depth and hopefully making some inroads up the ladder.
"With the Corowa Cluster it's pretty hard, we have had several clubs within the cluster target our players.
"But that is an issue that has been a problem for a long time and will continue to be in the future."
The Cats were one of the first clubs to start pre-season training and have been going for three weeks.
"After the seniors and reserves didn't play finals, they had two months break and were keen to get back into it," Seymour said.
"We are going to be a fairly young group and pre-season is more about learning and putting some systems in place like team defence.
"The first night we had 27 players plus 10 apologies.
"We have been averaging 26 players on the track and have had 44 different players all-up over the last three weeks."
The Cats recently held their AGM with Pat Beattie stepping down as president with former president Greg Lumby voted president.
Beattie remains on the committee.
