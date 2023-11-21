Family of a North Albury teenager who went on a high-speed, 2am drive with his headlights off have been left "bewildered" by his wild antics.
Charles Duruz Morton had not long been dealt with in for low-range drink-driving when he committed his act of dangerous driving.
Police pulled over in Mate Street, North Albury, to monitor traffic watched Morton fly past them at no less than 120kmh and no more than 130kmh, Albury Local Court has heard.
A radar check then revealed he was driving at 127kmh.
"The court is highly concerned," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, "as to the number of matters Mr Morton has had before the court."
Ms McLaughlin said the 19-year-old "could have easily killed someone" with his behaviour behind the wheel of a mud-splattered Holder Colorado ute on October 15.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said her client clearly "was not a fit and proper person" to hold a driver's licence, given his recidivist traffic offences.
"His family is bewildered by his actions," she said.
Ms Simonsen said she asked Morton whether he wanted to feel the guilt of going to jail, of killing or maiming someone else on the roads - even whether he had considered his driving could kill himself.
But Morton, she said, didn't really know how to answer the question.
It was conceded, she said, that the objective seriousness of his offending was high.
She asked that Morton be considered for a lengthy community corrections order with supervision, along with unpaid work.
Morton, of Fairview Drive, but formerly of Holbrook, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh.
The court was told that police were first alerted to Morton's driving on hearing the roar of an engine, heading south, in Mate Street.
Morton's vehicle then flew past, his speed was clocked on radar and the officers turned on their warning lights as they tried "to catch up with the accused" who had just overtaken a taxi.
He went through a red light at the North Street Intersection and proceeded along Vine Street.
"The accused turned the headlights off and was seen to turn right into Tribune Street," police said.
Police then patrolled the area, quickly sighting the ute parked in Wood Street and then Morton and a woman walked away.
They spoke to the P2 licence holder, but he denied his wrongdoing.
"The accused stated he was going to Dean Street as his friend had been hit by a car."
But police had no reports of such a thing taking place.
"The accused agreed that his actions were not only dangerous to himself but to others as well."
Morton was convicted, placed on a 12-month community corrections order incorporating 90 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
"There is absolutely no reason whatsoever that anyone should be travelling at that speed on a residential street," Ms McLaughlin told him.
She said there "comes a point" where concerns about community safety "trumps rehabilitation for you".
