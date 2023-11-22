The Border Mailsport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

The Hume League community will be justifiably proud of this moment

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 22 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Wardius will be wearing the same colours next season, but it will the AFL's GWS Giants.
Nathan Wardius will be wearing the same colours next season, but it will the AFL's GWS Giants.

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Nathan Wardius has been selected by GWS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.