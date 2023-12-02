The Border Mail
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Scootin' and a hollerin': Community expresses strong interest in transport news

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
December 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scootin' and a hollerin': Community expresses strong interest in transport news
Scootin' and a hollerin': Community expresses strong interest in transport news

From trucking transfers to the crazy prices of fuel to the announcement of a new transport trial in Albury, there's been a semi-load of motoring news over the past week that's had Border residents scootin' and a hollerin'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.