Scootin' and a hollerin': Community expresses strong interest in transport news

From trucking transfers to the crazy prices of fuel to the announcement of a new transport trial in Albury, there's been a semi-load of motoring news over the past week that's had Border residents scootin' and a hollerin'.
Two of the most read stories on The Border Mail's website have involved Border Express' sale to a Singapore company for $210 million and O'Brien Transport shifting its base to a new $10 million depot at Wodonga's Logic industrial estate.
Both are significant stories.
While there were some readers who voiced sadness at Border Express moving into foreign hands, there is no denying the success story of the business founded by Max Luff in 1981.
It's hoped there'll be no job losses for Border workers in that deal, but it's certain that O'Brien's move down the Hume Freeway will result in a boost for the company currently based at South Albury, with 40 new jobs expected to be added to the existing staff of 110 as a result of the shift.
On a less positive note, Yarrawonga residents say they're so fed up with high fuel costs caused by alleged price gouging they're boycotting local servos to drive afar to get a better deal.
Fuel prices at Yarrawonga have been pegged at up to 30 cents a litre higher than surrounding towns where many drive to fill up.
Many motorists there have long suspected the prices are high because cashed-up Melburnians who favour Yarrawonga and Mulwala as holiday destinations are unlikely to drive further afield to seek a cheaper bowser price.
There'll be no fuel required when a 12-month e-scooter trial begins in Albury on December 15 but, as many online readers have pointed out, there will need be a healthy dose of commonsense by users when the trial begins.
Used correctly, the e-scooters can provide a quick and easy alternative to moving about town, but used incorrectly, they can cause injuries to the riders and others on the roads and footpaths, not to mention they can look messy when scattered all over the city.
Wherever you're going this weekend, and however you're getting there, please, travel safely.
