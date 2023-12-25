Love, care and good food: Community spirit shines on Christmas

Despite being thousands of kilometres away, African refugee Matthew Kambale and his family felt at home this Christmas.
Mr Kambale fled the Democratic Republic of Congo and arrived in Lavington three months ago and quickly became involved with Wodonga's Gateway Life Church.
"Here in Australia, I feel like I'm at home because of this community," he said.
"We feel so welcomed and loved, and spending Christmas with these wonderful people is a pleasure."
This sentiment echoed throughout Wodonga, despite the wet weather, with various churches hosting Christmas lunch for those without family events to attend.
Faida Kashindi, the brainchild behind Gateway Life Church's Christmas lunch, said she felt blessed to be able to help put on the event.
"There are more people here than I expected - it's so beautiful," she said.
"When you bring people together to show them love and show them that we care, great things happen, and we can see that today."
"It's a great family vibe here today, and that is what we were going for," he said.
"We understand that there are many lonely people out there who have been doing it tough financially, mentally and emotionally.
"So to be able to create a space where people can relax and be loved and cared for, is a blessing that we are extremely grateful for."
"This came about because there are many people who are alone on Christmas Day," she said.
"A lot of these people have come on their own or just with one other person.
"So, it's nice for these people to have a good meal and get to know one another around the table."
Born in South Korea, St Stephen's minister Hui-Young Han said she felt blessed to spend her first Christmas in Australia with the church after moving from New Zealand earlier this year.
"Here at St Stephen's, we spend our time and energy creating a space for the people in the community who are lonely and hungry.
"They can all come and be part of our family together, and that's a great blessing."
Volunteer chef Jim Hart, who began preparing the food on Thursday, dedicated this year's lunch to former chef Richard Robertson, who died earlier this year.
"That's why I'm wearing the black armband," he said.
"I know he'll be smiling up there, having a glass of whisky."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.