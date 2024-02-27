The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Vic and NSW government conduct over Border hospital 'disgraceful'

By Letters to the Editor
February 28 2024 - 10:00am
FLASHBACK: The October 2022 announcement of $558 million funding to redevelop Albury hospital, with Albury MP Justin Clancy, Albury Wodonga Health chair Matt Burke, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby. File picture by Mark Jesser
Time limited to stop flawed plan

The time for satire has passed. The conduct of both the Victorian and NSW state governments in the matter of the Albury-Wodonga hospital has been, and continues to be, disgraceful.

