MYRTLEFORD: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Liv La Spina

2023 was a really great year for the club in terms of our three senior teams making finals and C-grade making the grand final, so I think our aim this year is to go one better. The experience we gained from those finals is invaluable, particularly when there were a lot of girls last year who were playing finals for the first time. I think we'll really grow and learn from that and it's given the girls that itch to want to go further this year. It's one thing to make finals, but now they know what the intensity is like once you get there.