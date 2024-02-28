MYRTLEFORD: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Liv La Spina

Coach: Liv La Spina.
Last season: Fifth.
Gains: Maddy Martin, Daisy O'Kane (Geelog Cougars), Tara Breen, Shanae Gribbin, Jordan Crisp, Sophie Pitts (returning), Jane-Maree Fitzpatrick, Jo Beers (Yackandandah).
Losses: Sophie Hanrahan, Leah Bihun (Corowa-Rutherglen), Georgia Ryan (North Albury).
Q&A with Liv La Spina
How has your preseason been?
Really good. We had really great numbers at trials. I think we have about 16 returning players from our 2023 senior squad, so that's really positive to have that consistency. I think the most important thing is that our gains are primarily past players. We've created that culture where the girls want to come back and play for the club, and obviously adding Daisy and Maddy creates more depth.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Evie Hughes will be a big one. She's a junior that played A-grade last year and I think having that full season under her belt, she's really going to solidify her spot on the court and be a real threat. Having players like Tara Breen back at the club also gives us the option to have some depth in our A-grade midcourt. She'll definitely have an impact on the court.
What are your expectations for this season?
2023 was a really great year for the club in terms of our three senior teams making finals and C-grade making the grand final, so I think our aim this year is to go one better. The experience we gained from those finals is invaluable, particularly when there were a lot of girls last year who were playing finals for the first time. I think we'll really grow and learn from that and it's given the girls that itch to want to go further this year. It's one thing to make finals, but now they know what the intensity is like once you get there.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
From the outset, you can't go past Raiders. Majority of their core group has stayed together, which we know is really the key to success in netball. They know how to win the tight games, which is really hard to train for. They've got that ability to crawl over the line in those big games, so I think they'll be a threat. I think Wangaratta will still be up there, and obviously you can't ever discount Yarrawonga. I also certainly don't see why Corowa can't sneak up and make finals too. I think it should be a tight year.
We say: The Saints appear to be shaping up as a strong unit this season. There's no denying the loss of three-time Toni Wilson Medallist Sophie Hanrahan is a significant one, but Victorian Netball League recruits and Torquay duo Maddy Martin and Daisy O'Kane are tipped to be exciting inclusions in the midcourt and goals. The Saints have been consistently building for several seasons now under the leadership of Tina Way and La Spina, and it would be fair to assume they will well and truly be in the finals race.
Prediction: Fourth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.