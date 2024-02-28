The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

MYRTLEFORD: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Liv La Spina

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
February 28 2024 - 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myrtleford's netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Liv La Spina.
Myrtleford's netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Liv La Spina.

MYRTLEFORD

Coach: Liv La Spina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.