The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: 'Invisibility is no longer an option' over our health services

By Letters to the Editor
March 6 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Council hosted a health summit at The Cube Wodonga on Friday, March 1, 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Council hosted a health summit at The Cube Wodonga on Friday, March 1, 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser

We must speak up about health

I attended the health forum hosted by Wodonga Council on Friday, where despite politicians' frequent use of buzzwords like "co-design" and "community engagement", there was limited community involvement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.