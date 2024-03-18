The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Please don't make us wait for a tragedy' as petition seeks street solution

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated March 18 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo councillor Roberta Horne (front) seeks support for her petition from residents Dave Valentine, Judith Douglas, Pam King and Robyn Dunstan. Picture by James Wiltshire
Indigo councillor Roberta Horne (front) seeks support for her petition from residents Dave Valentine, Judith Douglas, Pam King and Robyn Dunstan. Picture by James Wiltshire

Funding allocated but not yet spent in efforts to divert trucks away from Main Street, Rutherglen, must now go towards traffic calming measures, a longtime campaigner says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.