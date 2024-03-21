'A suitcase and a dream' - Lancashire lad wins in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Albury captain-coach Ross Dixon has entered elite territory in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's 166-year history by claiming a second Cricketer of the Year award.
Dixon received his honour in front of a bumper crowd of 312 at the association's combined presentation-Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.
"For cricket to put on a show like that, I'm very proud of the Cricket Albury-Wodonga people," proud CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac said.
For any regional event to pass 300 for a midweek function is an outstanding effort and again highlights the healthy shape of cricket in the Riverina's strongest association.
The fact that Saturday's Provincial grand final between Lavington and Corowa at Lavington Sportsground will feature a former Australian short-form representative in Dan Christian (Corowa) will certainly boost what is always a strong crowd.
Dixon's Albury missed finals after playing in last year's preliminary final, but that was to be expected after the club lost nine players from that run where the club consistently made preliminary finals, as well as a grand final.
"It's great to win for a second time, but it's a reflection of the fact the club has provided me with an opportunity," he offered.
The former Lancashire under 19 captain, who had future English rep Liam Livingstone in the team, arrived with a 'suitcase and a dream' as his team-mates like to label it in 2014-15.
"That was my first year, but I came back five years ago and have not missed a game, I love it and I love the community around it," he praised.
"What was also great this season was the new players coming through, Jaeden O'Connell, Corey McCarthy, Blake Nikolic, Dom Stockdale all stepped up."
Dixon, who won the CAW's top award in 2020-21, finished ninth in run-scorers after the regular season with 590 runs at 32.78, including four half-centuries, with a top score of 99 not out in a seven-wicket win over Wodonga Raiders in November.
He moved into opening after spending most of his time at the club lower down the order.
The right-arm off-spinner finished fourth for wickets with 39 at 15.26.
Another slow bowler in Lavington's Nizam Uddin claimed the Provincial bowling award with 46 at 9.72.
He claimed 6-14 from nine overs against Wodonga in round one and has troubled every team since.
Tallangatta's John Oswell topped the batting aggregate with 653 runs at 38.41, with seven half-centuries.
"If I was ultra critical, you could probably say I made a lot of 50s, but didn't make a hundred," he suggested.
The powerhouse Englishman posted seven half-centuries, with a highest score of 92 in his second season at the Bushies.
"When I came back it was like I'd never been away, it's the people here, everyone from 'JT' (president Jon Thomas), Manny (Chessari), 'Armo' (captain-coach Matt Armstrong), it's a family-driven club and is very similar to the club I play for at home," he explained.
"I actually coach the under 12s and we won the premiership on Friday night and the buzz around the place, there was probably 500 people there for an under 12s game in a little country town, it's fantastic to see and that brings me as much pleasure as actually playing myself."
Meanwhile at District level, Barnawartha Chiltern's Aaron Green won Cricketer of the Year, Bethanga's Luke Rafferty snared the batting with 462 runs, while Dederang's Ryan Barker topped the bowling with 23 wickets.
At Hume level, Walla's Tom Simmons grabbed Cricketer of the Year, Rand's Mark Kreutzberger captured the batting with 526 runs and Simmons backed up the top award with the bowling honours (31).
And in under 16 division one, Wodonga's Mitch Borrell won Cricketer of the Year, along with the batting (317 runs) and Baxter Wilson (Wodonga Raiders) nabbed the bowling with 13 wickets.
