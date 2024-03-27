'You can't say no': Border netball great stepping on to dance floor for cancer

Good footwork has always been an important skill for decorated Border netballer Leonie Mooney.
But the Wodonga Raiders life member has been using her feet a little differently in recent weeks as she prepares to hit the dance floor to support those affected by cancer.
Mrs Mooney is one of 11 Albury-Wodonga personalities taking the Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer challenge, to be held at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 10.
Working alongside experienced Border dance teacher Tayla Johnson, the pair will perform a "very entertaining" jazz routine in front of more than 500 people at the gala event.
"We're right into the dancing practice now and I've got a very patient teacher in Tayla Johnson. I'm trying to work my left foot out from my right and point my toes," Mrs Mooney laughed.
"I haven't got as much rhythm as I thought I had.
"My last time on the netball court was quite some years ago, and I do dance, I think, better with a couple of proseccos, but it's coming together and it's a bit of fun.
"Tayla is putting together a pretty cool routine for us. It'll be very entertaining."
Mrs Mooney said she simply couldn't knock back the opportunity.
"When you're asked to do something like this, you just embrace it. Everybody knows someone with cancer, whether it be family or friends, or in your community," she said.
"When you realise it is still so prevalent, despite all the money that gets raised, it hits home. What the Cancer Council does in our region is quite amazing.
"It is just one of those things you can't say no to. It's such a good cause and it's a short amount of time, so I think it's important to jump on board and give it a crack."
Mrs Mooney has been touched by cancer through her immediate family and friendships groups, which only spurred her on more to support the cause.
"My dad had bowel cancer and he survived that and is very well now, thanks to the treatments that are available," she said.
"My mother-in-law had breast cancer throughout her life when it was early days of treatment to recent times.
"People in our netball community, there's plenty of women there that are still going through their treatment and they do it daily. You wouldn't know any different as they continue on doing what they love with netball, they're just really strong women."
Mrs Mooney is already well on the way to achieving her $5000 fundraising target, with more than $4000 in the bank.
She hopes to hit that goal with a ladies high tea luncheon at Birallee Park on Good Friday, March 29, when her beloved Wodonga Raiders take on Lavington in the opening game of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League season.
Edwards Tavern publican Katrina Donelan and her daughter Taylor, of Cakes by Taylor, will cater the event, with all proceeds donated back to the Cancer Council.
"We've got the corporate box at Wodonga Raiders to gather a few people to come and watch the footy and the netball and raise a little bit of money," Mrs Mooney said.
"I had a winery bus trip that raised $3000 and I've got the Albury Netball Association rep kids selling Easter eggs and that should raise another couple of thousand and we raffled off a giant 10-kilogram block of chocolate on the weekend and that raised about $1000.
"I just wanted to make sure that I hit the target of $5000 and anything after that was a bonus."
The Good Friday luncheon runs from 1pm to 5pm at cost of $35 for club members and $50 for non-members.
Tickets include gate entry, access to the function area, lunch and prosecco on arrival.
To donate to Mrs Mooney's fundraising, visit stars.cancercouncil.com.au and click the link to the Stars of the Border page, while tickets to the luncheon can be purchased by heading to the events tab on the Wodonga Raiders Sports Club website.
