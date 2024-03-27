The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'You can't say no': Border netball great stepping on to dance floor for cancer

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 27 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders life member Leonie Mooney is hosting a ladies high tea luncheon at Birallee Park on Good Friday, March 29, to raise funds for her Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer campaign. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Raiders life member Leonie Mooney is hosting a ladies high tea luncheon at Birallee Park on Good Friday, March 29, to raise funds for her Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer campaign. Picture by Mark Jesser

Good footwork has always been an important skill for decorated Border netballer Leonie Mooney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.