New season, new result as Raiders flip the script on reigning premiers

Raiders turned the tables on the reigning premiers in a Good Friday grand final rematch at Birallee Park.
The home side led the Panthers at every break, extending a six goal margin at half time to a 53-37 victory.
Raiders' goal shooter Taylor Donelan took a tumble in the third quarter with a suspected ankle injury, but later returned in the third quarter to finish the game.
Fellow goaler Emily Stewart also contributed to the tally for the victors in a strong display.
With temperatures rising in Wodonga for the Ovens and Murray League's first round, Stewart admitted the new netball rolling substitute rule was a hit.
"Especially with the heat, it's so good, it just means that it doesn't slow play time," she said.
"I think we used it well today."
After falling to the Panthers at the final hurdle in last year's decider, Stewart admitted the Raiders have now put that behind them.
"We're approaching it as a whole new season," she said.
"We've got a pretty similar team, with some new girls coming in.
"There were a few nerves, but more excitement, and it's nice to have a win on the board straight away.
"Everyone played so well, especially in the heat.
"It's good to finally be back."
Eliza Mooney played a key role in both attack and defence for the Raiders, while Mackensey House aided the defensive end.
Kate Mastronardi showed plenty of versatility to pitch in at either end of the court for the Panthers, while Tayla Furborough was strong in defence.
Maddi Lloyd and Ange DeMamiel worked tirelessly in the midcourt, while last year's best and fairest winner Liv Sanson appeared in goals during the second term after departing the club for university this season.
Stewart, a former Panther, admitted there is always some friendly rivalry when meeting her relative DeMamiel on court.
"It's always nice to play against her and we have a few comments to each other during the game," she laughed.
