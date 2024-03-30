'It gives me goosebumps': Roos mark return with emotional victory

Corowa-Rutherglen made a fairytale return to the Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball competition on Easter Saturday.
In front of a sea of onlookers at John Foord Oval, the Roos outran visitors Albury to claim a 40-28 victory in what was the newly formed side's first full game together after a year in recess.
"It's amazing, it's just unreal," Roos' playing coach Sophie Hanrahan said after the game.
"Just to see all the people here, not just people playing at the club this year, but people who may have left and they're here wearing their Roos shirt, to me that means everything.
"Obviously every Easter weekend is massive, but the positivity from the community to get behind us is unreal.
"It gives me goosebumps."
The Roos led the Tigers at each break, with Lisa French (18 goals) and Indianna Frauenfelder (17) teaming up for a strong partnership in goals.
Former Osborne premiership coach Sally Hunter looked at home in defence in her Ovens and Murray debut, teaming up seamlessly with fellow defender Hanrahan.
Ella Kingston returned to her home club, travelling back from Melbourne following the Royal Children Hospital's Good Friday Appeal.
"She got home at about midnight," Hanrahan said.
"Girls like that bleed blue and white, she wouldn't miss this game for Corowa, and it means the world."
The Tigers unveiled several surprise inclusions, with the return of midcourter Justine Willis from Yackandandah and former Lavington star Kate Rollings (Yensch).
"To see Kate Yensch back on court, she's an amazing netballer and I look up to her so much," Hanrahan said.
"She absolutely killed it.
"They (Albury) have such a strong experienced team, so it was nice to see the girls run it out."
The 2023 Hume League Rising Star Olivia Brunner made her Ovens and Murray A-grade debut after switching from Culcairn to the Tigers this season, landing seven goals.
Playing coach Skye Hillier led the way with 16 goals for the visitors.
Corowa-Rutherglen now joins Wodonga Raiders and Wangaratta as first round winners.
In the Good Friday Wangaratta derby, the Magpies overcame the Rovers by four goals, 54-50, at Norm Minns Oval.
Former Vixen Kim Borger made her first appearance in Hawks' colours with 43 goals from 44 attempts.
Amanda Umanski led the goal charge for the victors with 41.
