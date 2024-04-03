YOUR SAY: 'One of Australia's largest-ever regional hospital projects'

The region's wine industry is very important in many ways and it should be valued and featured more by the media. The great family history of winemaking in Rutherglen has much to be proud of and celebrated with wine related stories. The political hype around the China tariffs being lifted needs to be tempered and noted that it is never going to be the way it once was. Our wine regions need tourists year round and ways to entice need to be part of regional tourism from the Murray to the mountains.