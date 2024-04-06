Hawks still flying high as reigning premiers secure round one victory

Kiewa-Sandy Creek continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association following a dominant round one display against Yackandandah.
In what was a grand final rematch, the reigning premiers overpowered the Roos 84-9 in an evening clash at Tangambalanga on Saturday.
However, the Roos unveiled a completely new-look side to last season, following a host of departures from the club.
The Hawks have also added two inclusions, with goal shooter Haylee Penny making her return, while Gabby Robinson made the step up from B-grade.
Hawks' co-coach Sharyn Attree agreed the pair made a seamless transition into the side.
"It just gives us a bit more transition around the court with versatility of players," she said following the game.
"We've been training a lot and putting a lot of work into it in the off season.
"We said the intensity of the game was more like the end of the season than the first game, so we were really happy with that."
After a standout season in goals last year, Jess Barton returned to the defensive end, while youngster Ellie O'Neill worked tirelessly in defence for the Roos.
As the Hawks aim to claim their fourth consecutive premiership, the club used the home game to unveil its 2023 flag.
"It was really nice for the girls to get to appreciate what they did last year in what was a tough game in the grand final," Attree said.
She admitted the night time game to kick-start the season had plenty of appeal.
"The crowd that gets here is amazing," she said.
In other round one matches, Mitta United defeated Barnawartha 45-35, Tallangatta accounted for Dederang-Mount Beauty 44-34 and Thurgoona outclassed Wodonga Saints 82-13.
