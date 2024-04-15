MEGA GALLERY: Relive all the action from a bumper weekend of Border sport

It was a spectacular autumn weekend on the Border and the sporting action matched the beautiful weather.
Lavington posted one of its best wins since the 2019 premiership with a pressure-packed 21-point away effort over the previously unbeaten Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
On the netball court, Albury has claimed its first win of the season after outlasting a late surge from Lavington at the Albury Sportsground.
In the Hume league, the Jindera era under high-profile coach Joel Mackie has started on the ultimate high after the Bulldogs claimed the prized scalp of Holbrook at Jindera.
Meanwhile, Chiltern has made an early statement that it will take a power of stopping in its bid to win a three-peat of Tallangatta league flags after notching a 15-point win against Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Chiltern.
Albury Thunder was pipped by a superb individual try against Gundagai in Group Nine rugby league's season-opener.
Reports, to go with the photos in the above gallery, from the Bandits' double-header at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre and the round of matches in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association will be online at bordermail.com.au on Monday afternoon.
