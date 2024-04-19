The Border Mail
Marooned at home for three months under jail term for intimidation at court

By Albury Court
April 20 2024 - 4:00am
Tanya Lorraine Kellett
A woman with a long history of violence who intimidated a man connected to witnesses in an Albury child abuse trial has been placed on a three-month curfew.

