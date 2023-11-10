The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury recidivist offender Tanya Lorraine Kellett now facing sentence, again

By Albury Court
November 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North Albury woman with a history of violence threatened the father of two children due to give evidence in a child sex abuse trial, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.