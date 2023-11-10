A North Albury woman with a history of violence threatened the father of two children due to give evidence in a child sex abuse trial, a court has heard.
Tanya Lorraine Kellett had not long been excluded from the Albury court house, by a sheriff's officer over her use of a mobile phone.
She was loudly hostile as she was ushered out of the building.
Police told Albury Local Court that Kellett's brother was on trial when the incident occurred on June 26.
Two children left the building with their father about 2.30pm after the first day of the trial.
"They had just been in a meeting with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions about giving evidence," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"As they were walking out of the Albury court house and down the exit ramp onto Olive Street ... the accused commenced yelling.
"The accused said: 'I know my rights, I am allowed to be here, you're all f---ed, you're all going to end up in the ground."
The now 33-year-old continued to yell and make comments at the victim as he tried to move his children away from Kellett towards their car.
The man gave a statement to Albury police the following day about Kellett, who had been in court to support her brother.
She was arrested on June 27, taken to the station and interviewed, during which she denied making the comments.
Kellett, of Matra Place, pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking or intimidation, after several related charges were withdrawn.
Ms McLaughlin noted how Kellett had about five assault or intimidation matters on her criminal record since 2020.
Her most recent had her convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an incident where she punched a woman in the car park at the Lavington Square shopping centre on May 15.
Kellett had taken exception to a comment made by the woman, who she had known for 20 years, about her brother.
She was warned on pleading guilty that her violent record meant she faced full-time jail, but magistrate Leslie Mabbutt - after taking her mental health issues into account - instead placed her on a supervised, two-year community corrections order.
He warned that should she return to court during those two years there there was "only one result" in store - a jail cell.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley submitted to Ms McLaughlin this week that it was plain the father would have "felt intimidated".
While Kellett had some issues with engagement over her mental health issues, Mr Hemsley said this had been "much better" in the past eight to weeks.
That had coincided with a change in her medication, though Mr Hemsley said there still needed to be a further review "to settle her more".
Mr Hemsley noted how Kellett had been in court all morning without being excluded, which was "a plus given her past behaviour".
Kellett's bail on the intimidation charge has her banned from coming into central Albury, except to attend court.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a NSW Community Corrections duty report on Kellett.
She will be sentenced on December 19.
