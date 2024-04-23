'It's netball, you think it's pretty safe' but concussion can come into play

If you were to ask most netballers what they expected during a game, a concussion generally wouldn't be high on their radar.
It's a non-contact sport, after all.
But for Rachael Terlich, it's a thought that often lingers and is hard to shake.
The Henty defender experienced first-hand the effects of concussion after suffering an accidental head knock during the 2022 Hume League netball season.
"I vividly remember it," Terlich reflected.
"It was the third quarter towards the back end of the season, I was defending at the top of the circle and was hit right in the sternum and was flung straight back.
"My head actually hit the court twice. I don't know how I didn't lose consciousness, it's just something that stays with you.
"I thought at the time, that did hurt, but maybe I'll be right.
"Then all of a sudden I heard screaming saying there was blood. I looked down and there was just blood flowing from all down the back of my head to my chest.
"I think that's when the shock set in."
After being helped by club trainers and taken to Albury Base Hospital, the extent of Terlich's injury was revealed.
"I was diagnosed with concussion and a head wound," she said.
"I ended up with five staples in my head."
But that was really just the start.
"Then the real symptoms of concussion set in over the next few days," she said.
"I had to take off work and I couldn't look after my kids.
"I was really nauseous, I felt like my head was spinning and I couldn't look at screens.
"Then you go through the emotions of feeling really down too.
"It was an accident, but you don't expect that to happen. It's netball, you think it's pretty safe.
"I wasn't able to work or go on with life as I knew it for a while, and the symptoms didn't start to subdue until the end of the week."
Within two weeks, Terlich had been given medical clearance to play again.
However, it would now be a different story for netballers wanting to return from concussion.
Netball Australia recently announced new 21-day concussion protocols for community netball, which directly impacts Hume, Tallangatta and District and Ovens and Murray Leagues.
Players will have to wait a minimum of 21 days before returning, provided they have a medical clearance to do so.
"I'm glad these new rules have come in because I wasn't ready to go back on the court, that's for sure, but I did," Terlich said.
"I listened to a talk not long ago and I had someone say to me, 'if we hurt our foot or we do ligaments, we take those six to eight weeks. Why aren't we doing the same for a head injury, when the consequences can be so much worse?'
"Working in sport as well, and working closely with AFLW and junior school sport and netball, I think we need these protocols to protect ourselves.
"We can see the moon boot on our leg, but we can't see what's going on in our brains.
"Whilst it doesn't feel physical, it's more important than anything I think."
Terlich still carries the trauma of that day in July with her, but has since overcome her fears to continue her netball career, taking out the Swampies' 2023 best and fairest award and recently helping to break the club's 48 game winless A-grade drought.
"There was a lot of trauma associated with it and it's something that absolutely plays on my mind a lot," she said.
"I honestly thought it ended my netball career, I thought it was done and I couldn't come back from it.
"It really made me take a step back and look at what's important.
"If you do end up with a concussion, it is so important to look after yourself. It's just not worth it."
