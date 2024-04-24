Annual Milk Run is cream of the crop for North East community

Organisers of a North East fun run growing in popularity are excited at the prospect of welcoming up to 300 entrants to this year's event.
Ideal conditions are expected for the 11th annual Kiewa-Tangambalanga Lions Club Milk Run at Huon Reserve on Sunday, April 28.
Event organiser Peter Croucher said more than 100 entries had already been received online, and with a sunny day forecast, he is quietly confident plenty more will make their way to the start line.
"This is one of the major events on the Indigo Shire calendar that happens every year," he said.
"We've got the picturesque Huon Reserve. The lake is down a little bit compared to last year, but it's just a beautiful spot.
"We generally get about 100 bookings online, but there's plenty more on the day and with this weather I'm sure we'll get a few. The weather does make it."
Club treasurer Eric Thompson said the event, which offers six and 10-kilometre courses along the High Country Rail Trail to the Sandy Creek Bridge, had helped raise the profile of Huon Reserve.
"In 2012, when we did our first run, I was talking to some people in Kiewa and told them we're going to do it at Huon Reserve and one person had never been over the hill and seen it before," he said.
"Since then, a lot more people know about this area.
"We've been able to improve the reserve and get toilets built. We used to have to get toilets in.
"These things might not have happened if it wasn't for the Milk Run because it puts Huon Reserve up on the stage."
Mr Croucher said the Milk Run was considered an entree to Albury's Nail Can Hill Run, to be staged on Sunday, May 5.
"It's always the week before and we get a lot of their runners who come and have a go in this," he said.
"The Milk Run has built up a name. A lot of people know about it and a lot of people come from surrounding districts."
The Lions club will cook a barbecue on the day, while free milk and yoghurt, as well as spot prizes are up for grabs.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to children's cancer research.
Entry is $15 per person and $30 for families, with registrations taken on the day from 8.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.