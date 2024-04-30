Armed smash and grab man jailed for jewellery heist, gun crime

A man who committed a smash and grab at a Wangaratta jewellery shop while armed with a hammer will spend at least a year in jail.
Ballarat man Dylan Casha's February 1 incident at Prouds in Wangaratta was one of two identical incidents targeting the jewellery chain.
Casha and another man - allegedly Anthony Jose - walked into the Co Store shopping centre at 12.56pm.
The pair browsed items for two-and-a-half minutes before leaving and returning 10 minutes later with hammers.
Casha smashed glass countertops worth $2500, damaged jewellery worth $13,423, and took $17,774 worth of items.
The pair fled as a witness gave chase to a nearby car park.
The duo left in a black Volkswagen.
It had followed an incident at a Geelong Prouds on October 7, 2023.
Casha smashed glass display cabinets and 29 chains worth $63,891 were stolen.
The 29-year-old admitted to the jewellery incidents and a string of other matters including assault, bail offences, driving charges, family violence offending, obtaining property by deception, and public firearm possession.
A loaded gun was found near Casha during his arrest in Ballarat on March 18.
He had been on Skipton Street in Redan and Ballarat officers noticed a Hyundai Excel with no plates near APCO.
Police pulled in and Casha ran through a car wash and jumped into a large bush at the rear of the petrol station.
A Taser was drawn and the 29-year-old got out but again ran before being arrested.
The loaded .22 calibre firearm was found in the bushes.
Casha had seven warrants out for his arrest.
The 29-year-old returned to court on Monday, April 29, and was jailed for a minimum of 12 months with an 18-month maximum.
He was also banned from driving for 10 months and ordered to pay $1961.
Jose, who is a co-accused for both Prouds smash and grabs, will face Wangaratta court on May 13.
