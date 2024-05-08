Minister attacks Border MP after he raised deaths of surgery candidates

Victoria's Health Minister has accused Benambra MP Bill Tilley of being deceptive and twisting her words over the deaths of 68 people who died while on an elective surgery waiting list for Albury Wodonga Health.
Mary-Anne Thomas was responding to Mr Tilley speaking in front of 68 crosses in Wodonga on Wednesday May 8 to mark those who had passed away.
The Wodonga MP was commenting after Ms Thomas, in an answer to a question on notice in parliament, referenced the 68 as those who were removed from a waiting list in 2022-23 "by reason of death".
In an interview with ABC Goulburn Murray radio on the morning of Thursday May 9, Ms Thomas said there was no direct correlation between their deaths and being in the queue for surgery.
"Safer Care Victoria, which is set up to inquire into unexplained deaths in our health service, confirmed that not one of these people died as a consequence of not receiving planned surgery," Ms Thomas said.
"There are a range of reasons why people may pass away and they may even be on a wait list for replacement hip or a cataract surgery, but it is not the cause of death and for Mr Tilley to continue this lie is deeply troubling.
"I've got to say the hard-working staff at Albury Wodonga Health are pretty sick and tired of their work and their health service being talked down by local politicians."
Mr Tilley on November 29, 2023, asked Ms Thomas: "Of the 1395 people who died while waiting for elective surgery in 2022-23: (1) How many were on the surgery waiting list for Albury Wodonga Health?, (2) How many were constituents of the Benambra electorate?"
Ms Thomas provided her answer on February 24, 2024.
It read in full:
"There are appropriate review processes in place if a patient dies as a direct result of waiting for surgery and these are reported by the health service to Safer Care Victoria.
"Safer Care Victoria has advised that there have been no reported sentinel events because of a delay in surgical care in the last financial year.
"Of those who were removed from the planned surgery waiting list by reason of death, 68 were on the waiting list at Albury Wodonga Health and 16 were constituents of the Benambra electorate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.