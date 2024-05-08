The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Minister attacks Border MP after he raised deaths of surgery candidates

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 9 2024 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas at the Albury hospital emergency department opening in April. She has taken to ABC airwaves to attack Border MP Bill Tilley.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas at the Albury hospital emergency department opening in April. She has taken to ABC airwaves to attack Border MP Bill Tilley.

Victoria's Health Minister has accused Benambra MP Bill Tilley of being deceptive and twisting her words over the deaths of 68 people who died while on an elective surgery waiting list for Albury Wodonga Health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.