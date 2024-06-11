More shops proposed to fill in gaps at Wodonga shopping complex

Food, retail and allied health ventures are being sought for an expanding Wodonga shopping complex.
Stage two of development has been launched at Mann Central.
Leasing agents AW Commercial have released details on the proposed additions and called for expressions of interest.
The development includes the in-fill areas fronting both High Street and Elgin Boulevard to provide an additional 1172 square metres of shopping space.
High Street tenancies range from 62 to 337 square metres opposite Junction Square "ideally suited to food, cafe or restaurant and general retail", while Elgin Boulevard tenancies are between 166 and 497 square metres and would be visible from the High Street-Elgin Boulevard junction.
"The precinct is ideally suited to retail services, health and wellbeing and allied health usages," the AW Commercial website listing read.
"Anchored by Coles and Kmart, opportunity exists to position your business amongst a quality mix of national and independent retail brands.
"Areas can be configured in accordance with tenant requirements.
"Register your interest now to be part of this exciting development in Wodonga's future."
Food offerings already operating at Mann Central include Donut King, Sushi Frenzy, Hi-Q Japan, Greenstreat, Subway, Blind Freddy's Cafe, Bowl and Roll and Burger Urge.
Food vans Junction Kebabs and Toun's Kitchen are set up in front of the proposed in-fill development on Elgin Boulevard.
AW Commercial is also managing leases for a new building on High Street and Jack Hore Way, alongside Junction Square, which has three of six tenancies secured.
Turkish kebab and Portuguese chicken vendors have been confirmed as tenants.
Construction is expected to be completed by August and businesses open from September or October.
